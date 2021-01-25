Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Hundreds of Thousands of Eclipsing Binaries Discovered Through Machine Learning

Presentation #402.06 in the session “Mining TESS Data with Machine Learning and Other Advanced Methods”.

by E. Kruse
Published onJan 11, 2021
Hundreds of Thousands of Eclipsing Binaries Discovered Through Machine Learning

We have created over 60 million light curves from the TESS full frame images using a local implementation of the eleanor pipeline: a light curve for nearly every star brighter than 15th magnitude in the 26 TESS prime mission sectors. With this unprecedented set of light curves, we have developed a machine learning classification tool to identify classes of variable stars. Here I will focus on the ~300,000 eclipsing binaries identified via this machine learning classifier. I will present the overall sample, discuss our filters and sensitivity limits, and show how we have uniformly modeled them all. I will also present preliminary population results as well as highlight unique discoveries in unusual regions of parameter space.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with