Analysis of foreshock plasma waves in the inner and outer heliosphere using MINERVA

Because Venus does not have a dynamo, the interactions between the solar wind and the ionized upper atmosphere are more extreme at Venus than at Earth. Wave propagation direction with respect to the background magnetic field is necessary for calculation of energy exchange and wave mode identification, but local wave-field variability hinders most software. In this study, we present a new plasma wave polarization software called MINERVA and provide extensive analyses in the Venusian foreshock and explore foreshock regions at Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn. The MINERVA code is applicable to interstellar, solar, and planetary plasmas. Future work will include studies of diverse environments within and beyond our solar system.