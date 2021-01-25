Spectroscopic analysis of the bulge Globular Cluster ESO 456-SC38

It has been suggested that the oldest stellar populations in the Milky Way Galaxy are tightly bound and confined to the central regions of the Galaxy. This is one of the reasons why a handful of globular clusters located in the bulge region are thought to be remnants of the primeval formation stages of the Milky Way. The globular cluster, ESO 456-SC38 (Djorgovski 2) is one such cluster; it has a blue horizontal branch, is projected very close to the center of the Galaxy, and has an orbit confining it to the bulge/bar region. The first alpha abundances of seven stars in this heavily reddened cluster are presented using APOGEE DR16. A significant spread in the abundances of N, C, Na, and Al indicates the presence of multiple stellar populations in this cluster. Using Gaia DR2 proper motions and radial velocities from BRAVA-RR, we confirm RR Lyrae stars belong to this globular cluster.