Confirming New Suns and Searching for New Planets in IC 2602 and IC 2391

For the two ~50 Myr open clusters IC 2602 and IC 2391, we identify 529 new candidate members (801 in total, including known members) using Gaia DR2 data and confirm membership for 75 of these based on spectra obtained with the CHIRON and GOODMAN spectrographs. We determine stellar properties (e.g. effective temperature), measure signatures of youth (lithium, Hα), as well as radial and rotational velocities for these new members. In addition, we monitor the radial velocity of 14 slower rotating (vsini < 30 km/s), Sun-like (FGK), bona-fide members to measure the amplitude of stellar jitter at ~50 Myr and search for giant planets. Several of these show RV variations similar to that expected for hot Jupiter companions, and that can’t (yet) be ruled out by preliminary line bisector analyses.