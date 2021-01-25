Deconstructing IR emission in AGN Deconstructing IR emission in AGN using SOFIA/HAWC

Dust and gas play key roles in obscuration and supplying material onto the supermassive black holes (SMBH) in active galactic nuclei (AGN). Nuclear mid-infrared (MIR) emission has primarily been attributed to an obscuring parsec-scale dust torus coplanar to the equatorial accretion disk. However, recent interferometric observations have found that, for some AGN, the MIR emission arises from an extended dusty wind extending out from pc to hundred-pc scales. We have constructed the 5 - 500 μm spectral energy distributions (SEDs) of a sample of AGN, which fills the typically undercovered 30 - 200 μm photometry from FORCAST/HAWC+ onboard SOFIA. We aim to understand the nature of the extended emission on hundred-parsec scales so that we can accurately describe the components of IR emission. We have identified groups of AGN based on their silicate and PAH features, and we find that a modified blackbody could describe large scale outflows in a subset of our sample.