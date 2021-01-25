Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Radio-changing State Quasars in the VLA Sky Survey

Presentation #408.05 in the session “AGN and Quasars 4”.

by K. Nyland, D. Dong, P. Patil, M. Lacy, S. Van Velzen, A. Kimball, S. Sarbadhicary, G. Hallinan, V. Baldassare, T. Clarke, A. Goulding, J. Greene, A. Hughes, N. Kassim, M. Kunert-Bajraszewska, T. Maccarone, K. Mooley, D. Mukherjee, W. Peters, L. Petrov, E. Polisensky, W. Rujopakarn, M. Whittle, and M. Vaccari
Published onJan 11, 2021
Energetic feedback by the large-scale lobes of radio galaxies with extents of hundreds of kiloparsecs is a key driver of the co-evolution of galaxies and supermassive black holes. However, the role and impact of feedback by compact (< 1 kpc), sub-galactic jets interacting with the interstellar medium, particularly at “cosmic noon” (z = 1-3), remains an open question. A promising strategy for identifying compact jets is through multi-epoch radio surveys. We present an on-going study of optical and infrared quasars that were recently discovered to be radio-loud in the Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS), but were classified as radio-quiet just 1-2 decades ago in previous radio surveys. The “radio-changing state” quasars in our sample likely harbor jets that are compact due to youth and/or re-orientation. The emergence of newly radio-loud quasars on human timescales challenges the perception of radio-loudness as a fixed property of the quasar population. We discuss implications for our understanding of radio jet lifecycles and the potential importance of feedback from compact jets.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
