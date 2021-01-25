Measuring the Cold Gas Near Recent Supernovae

Supernovae (SNe) are one of the most influential drivers of the evolution of the interstellar medium, but their overall effect is location dependent, and surprisingly, we do not have a clear picture of where SNe explode within their host galaxy. Although galaxy evolution models have improved in recent years, detailed measurements of the molecular gas content at SN explosion sites are needed to identify the populations of SNe that occur within or near their parent molecular cloud. In this work, we identify a sample of recent SNe from the Open Supernova Catalog, isolate those within the PHANGS galaxy survey footprint, and place them within PHANGS-ALMA CO 2-1 maps to measure the molecular gas content at the SN explosion site. Here we present our results: (1) SNe occur more frequently in molecular clouds and (2) both the frequency of explosions within the host cloud and the molecular mass of the host cloud changes as a function of SN type. Finally, we will discuss the implications of these findings in the context of SN feedback deposition in star-forming galaxies.