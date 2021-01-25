Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Improving SN Ia Standardization with Host Galaxy Mass and Local Stellar Age

Presentation #409.08 in the session “Supernovae 2”.

by B. Rose, D. Rubin, L. Strolger, and P. Garnavich
Over the last decade Type Ia Supernovae (SNe Ia) are standardized using both light-curve and host galaxy properties. We perform a simultaneous fit of both light-curve and host galaxy standardization coefficients. We find a correlation between the light-curve shape and stellar mass corrections, indicating that searches for correlations between Hubble-Lemaître residuals and host galaxy properties are biased. We find results consistent with a change in the color standardization term as a function of host stellar mass. Of all the tested models, the combination of host stellar mass and local age (seen at >3σ) increases the precision of SNe Ia distances by 10%. This is not seen when standardizing with global age. This combination is consistent with either metallicity or line-of-sight dust affecting the observed luminosity of SNe Ia.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
