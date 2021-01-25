First detection of the GI-type intrinsic alignments of galaxies using the self-calibration method.

One of the serious systematic effects facing weak-gravitational lensing as a probe of cosmology is Intrinsic alignment of galaxies. It is important to develop methods to mitigate and remove these astrophysical systematics. The practical ones that work well so far are the marginalization and the self-calibration . Here we present our work using the self-calibration method to isolate the GI-type correlation signal, without first assuming a model for the intrinsic alignment, just relying on the extra information obtainable in the survey. This work was done using the publicly available dataset of KiDS450. Furthermore we will explain how we are ensuring that this method will be ready to be used for upcoming surveys like the LSST, this is done by reanalyzing precursor surveys like the DES Y1 release with an extending of the DESC 3x2pt pipeline TXPipe.

The material presented is based upon work supported in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation under grant AST-1517768 and the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, under Award Number DE-SC0019206.