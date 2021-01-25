Skip to main content
The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: gas thermodynamics in BOSS CMASS galaxies from thermal and kinematic Sunyaev-Zel’dovich measurements

Presentation #411.04 in the session “Large Scale Structure Surveys 1”.

by S. Amodeo, N. Battaglia, E. Schaan, S. Ferraro, E. Moser, and ACT collaboration
The thermodynamic properties of the ionized baryons in galaxies, groups, and clusters encode the effects of the assembly history and feedback processes that shape galaxy and cluster formation. These properties can be studied through the thermal and kinematic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (SZ) effects imprinted on high resolution maps of the cosmic microwave background. Using new SZ results from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope DR5 and Planck in combination with the CMASS galaxy catalogs from the Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey, we achieve high signal-to-noise measurements of the electron density, temperature and pressure distribution around the CMASS galaxies that we use to constrain the energy injected via feedback and the non-thermal pressure support, we estimate the effect of including baryons in the modeling of galaxy-galaxy lensing measurements, and we find interesting tensions with cosmological simulations.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
