Studying Near-Infrared Intra-Halo Light with CIBER Mission

The extragalactic background light (EBL) is the aggregate emission from all extragalactic sources throughout cosmic time. The Cosmic Infrared Background ExpeRiment-1 (CIBER-1) is a sounding rocket experiment optimized for probing EBL at near-infrared wavelengths, and it has flown four times from 2009 to 2013. A previous analysis of the fluctuations in CIBER-1 second and third flight imager data was interpreted as arising from the intra-halo light (IHL), which is the emission from stars tidally stripped from their host galaxies and redistributed to the dark matter halo during the galaxy merger. In this talk, I will present the recent results on IHL study using CIBER-1 fourth flight data. By stacking galaxies in CIBER images, we detect the average extended light profile around the galaxies, as well as the non-linear clustering signals. I will conclude with a comparison of our results with the previous stellar halo constraints from ground-based observations in optical bands and hydrodynamic simulations.