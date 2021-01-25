Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Studying Near-Infrared Intra-Halo Light with CIBER Mission

Presentation #411.05D in the session “Large Scale Structure Surveys 1”.

by Y. Cheng, T. Arai, J. J. Bock, T. Chang, A. R. Cooray, R. M. Feder, M. Kim, P. M. Korngut, D. Lee, L. Liu, T. Matsumoto, S. Matsuura, C. Nguyen, J. Smidt, K. Tsumura, and M. Zemcov
The extragalactic background light (EBL) is the aggregate emission from all extragalactic sources throughout cosmic time. The Cosmic Infrared Background ExpeRiment-1 (CIBER-1) is a sounding rocket experiment optimized for probing EBL at near-infrared wavelengths, and it has flown four times from 2009 to 2013. A previous analysis of the fluctuations in CIBER-1 second and third flight imager data was interpreted as arising from the intra-halo light (IHL), which is the emission from stars tidally stripped from their host galaxies and redistributed to the dark matter halo during the galaxy merger. In this talk, I will present the recent results on IHL study using CIBER-1 fourth flight data. By stacking galaxies in CIBER images, we detect the average extended light profile around the galaxies, as well as the non-linear clustering signals. I will conclude with a comparison of our results with the previous stellar halo constraints from ground-based observations in optical bands and hydrodynamic simulations.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
