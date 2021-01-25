3D Realistic Modeling of Main-Sequence Stars with Shallow Outer Convection Zone

Our current state-of-the-art computer simulations allow us to build 3D dynamical and radiation models of F-type stars from physical first principles. Using the stellar interior’s structure from the MESA stellar evolution code as initial conditions, we generate models of main-sequence stars with the mass from 1.4 Msun to 2 Msun for various metallicity composition, in the range of [Fe/H] from -0.3 to 0.2. The radiative 3D dynamical stellar models obtained with the StellarBox code take into account the effects of turbulence, stellar abundances, and radiation. We investigate the turbulent dynamics from the radiative zone to the outer convection zone and the lower atmosphere for these stars and compare their turbulent properties.

Also, we investigate the effects of stellar rotation for a 1.47Msun star for rotational periods of 1 and 14 days. The simulations are performed for the different latitudinal location of the computation domain. The models reproduce the subsurface shear layer, structural changes of convection, and the tachocline, which is the interface between the inner radiative zone and the outer convection zone and plays a crucial role in stellar variability. In particular, the model results reveal the formation of differential rotation of an anti-solar type. The simulation results shed light on differential rotation properties, the excitation of oscillation modes, the tachocline’s dynamics and structure, and support analysis and interpretation of observational data from Kepler and TESS missions.