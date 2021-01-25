Early Science Results from the Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer

The Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer (KPIC) consists of upgrades to the Keck II adaptive optics (AO) system, the NIRC2 imager, and the NIRSPEC spectrograph that have taken place in the last couple of years. I will describe the KPIC instrument and highlight some of the early science results with the novel fiber injection unit of KPIC that isolates and injects planet light from the AO system into NIRSPEC via a single mode fiber. The fiber injection unit enables high-resolution (R~35,000) spectroscopy of high-contrast exoplanets at K and L band. We obtained the first ever high-resolution spectra of HR 8799 d and e, allowing us to constrain their radial velocities, spins, and atmospheric properties to look for differences in these twin super-Jovian planets. KPIC has opened the door to high resolution spectroscopy of high-contrast directly imaged exoplanets, and I will finish with upcoming upgrades to further enhance the science capabilities of KPIC.