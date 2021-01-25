New Direct Imaging Discoveries from the Subaru Coronagraphic Extreme Adaptive Optics Project

The Subaru Coronagraphic Extreme Adaptive Optics Project (SCExAO) coupled to the CHARIS integral field spectrograph now achieve infrared high-contrast images rivaling those of any other system in the world. This talk summarizes direct imaging discoveries obtained with SCExAO/CHARIS over the past year. New systems include a low-mass ratio brown dwarf with a dynamical mass, a planet-like eccentricity, and an atmosphere providing a key reference point to planets like HR 8799 cde; a low-mass 7 au-separation companion to a dusty A star; a candidate self-luminous planet around an early-type star; and a candidate wide-separation protoplanet. We describe how our nascent survey is yielding a far higher detection rate than blind surveys from GPI and SPHERE and the path forward for imaging and characterizing planets at lower masses and smaller orbital separations than previously possible.