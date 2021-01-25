Pattern Motion of Spiral Arms Informs the Existence of Hidden Planets: A Case Study for MWC 758 and SAO 206462

Spiral arms have been discovered around more than a dozen of protoplanetary disks, and their formation mechanisms have been under debate. Two leading formation mechanisms, companion-disk interaction and gravitational instability induction, predict distinct motion patterns. By monitoring these systems with multi-epochs observations, here we characterize the motion pattern for the spirals around MWC 758 and SAO 206462: we can not only distinguish the formation mechanism for the spiral systems, but also trace the orbits for these spiral-arm-driving planets. These predicted drivers are ideal for targeted deep high-contrast imaging efforts using Keck and the James Webb Space Telescope.