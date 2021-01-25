Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Dynamical Masses using Hipparcos-Gaia Astrometry

Presentation #418.01 in the session “Stellar Binaries 1”.

by E. L. Mitra, J. Faherty, T. Brandt, T. Dupuy, B. P. Bowler, K. Cruz, D. C. Bardalez Gagliuffi, M. Brandt, and D. Michalik
In this talk, we will present precise dynamical masses and orbital parameters of six stellar companions using the Hipparcos-Gaia Catalog of Accelerations and our team’s custom orbit-fitting code. Traditionally, radial velocity (RV) measurements and direct imaging were the primary methods for identifying and characterizing companions. However, these methods are limited. In this project, we investigate RV-detected companions in conjunction with proper motion data from Hipparcos and Gaia to produce improved dynamical mass estimates. We will describe these objects in the context of known companions, as well as speculate on the use of axial inclination in future studies of the evolution of the companion systems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
