TOI 694b and TIC 220568520b: Two Low-mass Companions near the Hydrogen-burning Mass Limit Orbiting Sun-like Stars

We report the discovery of two low-mass stellar companions orbiting the Sun-like stars TOI 694 (Tmag = 11.3, V = 12) and TIC 220568520 (Tmag = 11.3, V = 12), and report measurements for both companions’ masses and radii. TESS observed TOI 694 in 12 of its first 13 sectors of observations and TIC 220568520 in the first 3 sectors of observations, detecting Jupiter-sized objects transiting the host stars on 48 day and 18.5 day orbits, respectively. We obtained follow-up radial velocity measurements that revealed the transiting objects to be low-mass stellar companions. We derive a mass and radius of 89 Jupiter masses and 1.11 Jupiter radii for TOI 694 b. For TIC 220568520 b, we derive a mass of 107 Jupiter masses and radius of 1.25 Jupiter radii. Both systems are eccentric, with eccentricities of 0.52 and 0.10 for TOI 694 and TIC 220568520, respectively. These two new objects add to the short but growing list of low-mass stars with well-measured masses and radii, and highlight the potential of the TESS mission for detecting such rare objects orbiting bright stars.