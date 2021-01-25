Period Change and Light Curve Analysis of KIC 3347485

High precision photometry of the space-based Kepler telescope offers an opportunity to analyze in detail the physical processes occurring in stars. In this study, we analyzed the light curve of the Kepler binary system KIC 3347485 which is a semi-detached binary system. We calculated minima and maxima times of four years of Kepler observation of this system by using our newly developed Python code. We did period change analysis (O - C) of this system and we discuss the existence of a possible third or even fourth component. Besides that, we analyzed the light curve with the Phoebe code and obtain the orbital parameters of this system.