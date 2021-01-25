The ANTARES Time-Domain Event Broker

ANTARES is a time-domain event broker developed and operated by the NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory. It provides a framework for community-driven processing of alerts. After ingesting alerts, the ANTARES system cross matches them with extant astronomical catalogs and annotates them with additional contextual information. If there are prior alerts at a given location, ANTARES will associate that history from its own database of alerts. The ANTARES processing pipeline then applies filters, which can be user-supplied, to sort and classify alerts based on features, both from the alert itself and the contextual information. These sorted subsets are then distributed to interested astronomers. I will provide an overview of the system and highlight its performance processing the public alert stream of the Zwicky Transient Facility. In addition, I will describe our scaling tests that have guided our plans for processing alerts at the rate and volume that the Vera Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time will generate.