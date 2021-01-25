Interfacing with Brokers for Follow-up Observations

Brokers play an essential role in a wider “ecosystem” dedicated to enabling follow-up observations of survey alerts. I will discuss key scientific use-cases and the technical requirements that they drive, based on user feedback from a survey of the LSST Science Collaborations. I will also give an overview of Target and Observation Managers (TOMs) that users can exploit to conduct follow-up programs and their interface with brokers, as well as the Astrophysical Events Observatories Network (AEON), which provides users with programmatic access to a wide range of telescope facilities.