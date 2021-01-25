ANTARES: Brokering Alerts in Real-time in the Big-Data Era

Current and upcoming optical surveys (e.g., Rubin Observatory/LSST) are poised to open up new avenues in almost all fields of astronomy, particularly in time-domain astronomy, by going deeper, faster, and wider in panchromatic passbands. Taming the expected onslaught of their data is one of the biggest challenges in astronomy. The event-broker ANTARES is online and performing real-time filtering of the public alert stream of the ZTF survey, which can be considered a precursor survey to LSST. We have in place various science filters that have been routinely flagging a myriad of transients (SNe, novae, DNe) and even integrated a recent in-house developed anomaly detection algorithm. I will discuss these output streams, as well as scientific results based on them.