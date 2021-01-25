Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Hubble Tarantula Treasury Project program and spinoff science from high level science products

Presentation #424.04 in the session “Science Results from Hubble's Archive”.

by E. Sabbi
Published onJan 11, 2021
Hubble Tarantula Treasury Project program and spinoff science from high level science products

The Hubble Tarantula Treasury Project (HTTP) is a panchromatic imaging survey that utilizes the capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope to investigate one of the most famous astronomical objects down to the sub-solar mass regime. The project was built on an existing monochromatic proper motion study, and has allowed us to dissect the stellar content of the closest starburst, reconstruct its recent star formation history, identify the recent sites of star formation, and investigate how star formation is propagating across the region. We will discuss how HTTP, and other recent Treasury projects like LEGUS and GULP sprang up from the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescope (MAST), and present some of the main results achieved by these surveys.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with