Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Radio Probes of Resonantly Converted Axion Dark Matter

Presentation #425.01 in the session “Dark Matter & Dark Energy”.

by F. Foster, Y. Kahn, O. Macias, Z. Sun, R. Eatough, V. Kondratiev, W. Peters, C. Weniger, and B. Safdi
Published onJan 11, 2021
Radio Probes of Resonantly Converted Axion Dark Matter

Axion dark matter (DM) may convert to radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation in the strong magnetic fields around neutron stars. The radio signature of such a process would be an ultranarrow spectral peak at a frequency determined by the mass of the axion particle. We analyze data we collected from the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in the L-band and the Effelsberg 100-m Telescope in the L-Band and S-band from a number of sources expected to produce bright signals of axion-photon conversion, including the Galactic Center of the Milky Way and the nearby isolated neutron stars RX J0720.4−3125 and RX J0806.4−4123. We find no evidence for axion DM and are able to set some of the strongest constraints to-date on the existence of axion DM in the highly-motivated mass range between ∼5-11 µeV.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with