Investigating AGN Spectral States Using Radio Morphology

There are two mass regimes of accreting black holes in the Universe: stellar mass black holes, which are often found in X-ray binaries (XRBs) and supermassive black holes (SMBHs) which power active galactic nuclei (AGN). An open question is whether these black hole systems are analogous to each other, and differ only in scale. It is known that XRBs experience outbursts that typically evolve through various accretion states (hard, soft, intermediate, etc.) trackable in the X-ray hardness-intensity diagram (HID). One of the manifestations of the different accretion states of XRBs is the presence of radio jets. Similarly, SMBHs in AGN also often have radio jets that display various morphologies such as Faranoff-Riley (FR) I, FR II, etc. Using the radio morphology of AGN jets, we explore the possibility of AGN having states analogous to those of XRBs. We cross match catalogs of AGN that have radio morphological information with XMM and Swift X-ray and UV source catalogs, place the radio galaxies on the hardness-intensity diagram, and compare them to XRBs.