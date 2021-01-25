Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A new spin on LIGO-Virgo binary black holes

Presentation #427.01 in the session “Black Holes”.

by A. S. Biscoveanu, M. Isi, S. Vitale, and V. Varma
Published onJan 11, 2021
A new spin on LIGO-Virgo binary black holes

Gravitational waves from binary black holes have the potential to yield information on both their masses and spins. While the component masses are usually individually resolvable, a measurement of the component spins is generally elusive. This is partially a consequence of asking about the spins of the most and least massive objects in each binary, a question which becomes ill-defined for equal-mass systems. In this talk, I propose to ask a different question of the data: what are the spins of the most- and least-spinning objects in the binary? Using both simulated systems and the current gravitational-wave events detected by the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration, I will show that this can significantly improve estimates of the individual spins—especially for binary systems with comparable masses—and yield interesting constraints at the population level.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with