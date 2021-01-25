Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A NICER View of a Highly Absorbed Flare in GRS 1915+105

Presentation #427.05 in the session “Black Holes”.

by J. Neilsen, J. Homan, J. Steiner, G. Marcel, E. Cackett, R. Remillard, and K. Gendreau
Published onJan 11, 2021
After 26 years of extreme outburst, the black hole X-ray binary GRS 1915+105 suddenly went dark in mid 2019, and it has remained faint ever since. This faint period, the “obscured state,” is punctuated by occasional X-ray flares, several of which were caught by NICER as part of our regular monitoring program. Spectra of one such flare exhibit strong absorption lines that provide a new look deep into the obscuring gas, revealing a clumpy, radially-stratified absorber in the outer disk. We consider several scenarios for the origin of the obscuration, including a puffed-up disk, massive winds, and the end of the long outburst. None are entirely satisfactory, but we discuss prospects for future constraints on the geometry of the mysterious absorber.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
