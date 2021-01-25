Broadening Astronomy Education through Professional Development

We report on the processes and findings related to the iterative design and fielding of the SanAntonio Teacher Training Astronomy Academy (SATTAA). In particular, we will show how theinitial iteration in 2018, limited to only pre-service secondary school STEM teachers, broadenedto include secondary school in-service teachers in 2019, and then added primary school pre-and in-service teachers in 2020. In addition, the participants of these three years are now partof a community of practice that continues to engage in astronomy education in varied ways.