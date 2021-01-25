Skip to main content
Astrophysics Milestones For Pulsar Timing Array Gravitational Wave Detection

Presentation #433.01 in the session “Cosmological Gravitational Waves, Etc.”.

by N. Pol, S. Taylor, S. Vigeland, L. Kelley, J. Simon, S. Chen, and NANOGrav Collaboration
The NANOGrav Collaboration found strong evidence for a common-spectrum stochastic process in our 12.5-yr pulsar timing array (PTA) dataset, with median characteristic strain amplitude at periods of a year of Ayr = 1.92+0.75-0.55 × 10-15. However, evidence for the quadrupolar Hellings & Downs interpulsar correlations, which are characteristic of gravitational wave (GW) signals, was not significant. We emulate and extend the NANOGrav dataset, injecting a wide range of stochastic gravitational wave background (SGWB) signals that encompass a variety of amplitudes and spectral shapes. We then apply our standard detection pipeline and explore three key astrophysics milestones: (I) robust detection of the SGWB; (II) determination of the source of the SGWB; and, (III) measurement of the shape of the SGWB spectrum. Given the amplitude measured in the 12.5 yr analysis and assuming this signal is a SGWB, we expect to accumulate robust evidence of an interpulsar-correlated SGWB signal with 15–17 yrs of data. At the initial detection, we expect a fractional uncertainty (bounding the 95% credible region) of 40% on the power-law strain spectrum slope, which is sufficient to distinguish a SGWB of supermassive black-hole binary origin from some models predicting primordial or cosmic-string origins. Similarly, the measured SGWB amplitude will have an uncertainty of 44% upon initial detection, allowing us to arbitrate some population models of supermassive black-hole binaries. We also validate the efficacy of assuming a power-law SGWB strain spectrum for recovering realistic signals, even when significant attenuation at low frequencies is present. In general, models that produce low-frequency spectral turnovers are distinguishable with 20~yrs of data. Even though our study is based on the NANOGrav data and we phrase our main results with respect to it, we also show relations that allow for a generalization to other PTA datasets. Most notably, by combining individual PTA’s data into the International Pulsar Timing Array, all of these milestones can be reached significantly earlier.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
