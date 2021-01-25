Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Constraints on Pair-Instability Supernovae Mass-Gap and Hubble Constant from Lite Intermediate-Mass Black Holes

Presentation #433.04 in the session “Cosmological Gravitational Waves, Etc.”.

by K. Jani and K. Holley-Bockelmann
Gravitational-wave detections of compact binaries provide a powerful independent technique to measure the expansion rate of the Universe. Using the recent observations of “lite” intermediate-mass black holes by the LIGO and Virgo detectors, we provide a unique set of observational correlation between the Hubble constant (H0) and the pair-instability supernovae (PISN) mass-gap. Our results do not rely on electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational-wave events, nor associating host galaxies. We discuss the application of our methods to future gravitational-wave experiments in space and ground, whose high-redshift surveys will lead to robust measurements on H0 and PISN mass-gap.

