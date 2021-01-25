Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Population gravitational-wave astrophysics in O4 and beyond: preparing for the flood

Presentation #433.07 in the session “Cosmological Gravitational Waves, Etc.”.

by C. Talbot
Published onJan 11, 2021
Population gravitational-wave astrophysics in O4 and beyond: preparing for the flood

The first three observing runs of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo have yielded tens of observations of compact binary coalescences. As detector sensitivity increases the size of the gravitational-wave transient catalog will vastly increase in the coming years.

Extracting all the available information from this data requires sophisticated computational methods. In this talk, I will describe methods to efficiently and accurately characterize the population of astrophysical gravitational-wave sources.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with