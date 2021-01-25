Population gravitational-wave astrophysics in O4 and beyond: preparing for the flood

No comments here
Presentation #433.07 in the session “Cosmological Gravitational Waves, Etc.”.
The first three observing runs of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo have yielded tens of observations of compact binary coalescences. As detector sensitivity increases the size of the gravitational-wave transient catalog will vastly increase in the coming years.
Extracting all the available information from this data requires sophisticated computational methods. In this talk, I will describe methods to efficiently and accurately characterize the population of astrophysical gravitational-wave sources.