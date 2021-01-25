Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Time-Frequency Analysis for LISA Black Hole Binaries

Presentation #433.08 in the session “Cosmological Gravitational Waves, Etc.”.

by M. C. Digman and N. Cornish
Published onJan 11, 2021
Time-Frequency Analysis for LISA Black Hole Binaries

Future space-based gravitational-wave interferometers such as LISA will offer rich opportunities to study novel gravitational-wave sources that are not observable from ground-based detectors. They will also facilitate detailed multi-wavelength studies of the inspiral phase of stellar origin black hole binaries whose merger is later observable from the ground. Extracting the maximum possible scientific yield from these sources in LISA data presents multiple novel data analysis challenges. This talk will examine the utility of applying wavelet-based time-frequency analysis to the study of stellar origin black hole binaries in LISA data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with