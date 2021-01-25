Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Cooling of Accretion Disc Coronae by Type I X-ray Bursts

Presentation #436.02 in the session “HMXBs and Superorbital Modulation”.

by J. Speicher, D. Ballantyne, and J. Malzac
Published onJan 11, 2021
Although accretion disc coronae appear to be common in many accreting systems, their fundamental properties remain insufficiently understood. Recent work suggests that Type I X-ray bursts from accreting neutron stars provide an opportunity to probe the characteristics of coronae. Several studies have observed hard X-ray shortages from the accretion disk during an X-ray burst implying strong coronal cooling by burst photons. I will present simulation results done with the plasma emission code EQPAIR to study the impact of X-ray bursts on coronae, and how the coronal and burst properties affect the coronal electron temperatures and emitted spectra.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
