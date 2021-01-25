Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Spectroscopic Characterization of Kepler-138d: a temperate Earth-mass exoplanet that might be a water world

Presentation #437.03 in the session “Extrasolar Planets: Atmospheres 2”.

by C. Piaulet, B. Benneke, J. Almenara, D. Dragomir, H. Knutson, A. Howard, I. Crossfield, J. Fortney, E. Kempton, P. McCullough, C. Morley, I. Wong, P. Gao, and L. Rogers
Published onJan 11, 2021
Spectroscopic Characterization of Kepler-138d: a temperate Earth-mass exoplanet that might be a water world

The study of the atmosphere and structure of temperate Earth-mass planets is a challenging but promising endeavour to bolster our scientific understanding of the diversity of small planets and their atmospheres. The unique Kepler-138 system is composed of at least three small (<2 Rearth) planets with measured transit timing variations (TTVs) yielding precise masses. In particular, the low density of Kepler-138d (Mp=1.2 ± 0.3 Mearth, Rp=1.57 ± 0.06 Rearth) makes it one of the most favorable small temperate targets for transmission spectroscopy. I will present a detailed study of the interior structure and atmosphere of Kepler-138d based on three newly-obtained spectroscopic transit observations using HST/WFC3 and Spitzer and a Keck/HIRES RV follow-up of Kepler-138. The precise transit times enable us to refine the mass estimates, while the transmission spectra give us the first insight into the atmosphere of such a low-mass temperate planet. We show that Kepler-138d’s bulk density and the precisely-measured flat transmission spectrum are consistent with a “water world” scenario without the need for a hydrogen atmosphere. The presence of a hydrogen-dominated atmosphere is only consistent with our observation if it is very thin (<0.3 % by mass) and, simultaneously, a thick deck of clouds or photochemical hazes blocks our spectroscopic view into the atmosphere. We argue that core-powered mass-loss would likely have eroded such a thin primordial atmosphere if the planet and atmosphere formed at its present orbital distance. Atmospheric escape could also have also removed such a thin H2 envelope over less than 1 Gyr.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with