Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Discovery of a Highly Eccentric, Chromospherically Active Binary System: ASASSN-V J192114.84+624950.8

Presentation #438.07 in the session “Stellar Binaries 2”.

by Z. Way, T. Jayasinghe, K. Stanek, C. Kochanek, and P. Vallely
Published onJan 11, 2021
Discovery of a Highly Eccentric, Chromospherically Active Binary System: ASASSN-V J192114.84+624950.8

During the ongoing All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN) we discovered an unusual transient where the quiescent, stellar source dropped 0.88 mag in the g-band. This is part of a recent effort by ASAS-SN to look for objects with large drops in flux, much like Tabby’s star. The TESS light curve revealed that the star is a highly eccentric eclipsing binary (e=0.811, Porb=18.46 days) with significant rotational variability. Both stars are chromospherically active, allowing us to determine their rotational periods of P1=1.52 days and P2=1.79 days, respectively. A LBT/MODS spectrum shows that the primary is a G9 dwarf with a temperature Teff=4926 K and Gaia reports a distance and luminosity (315 pc, 0.603 Lsun). We then fit the TESS light curve with an analytical model to determine the complete system geometry.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with