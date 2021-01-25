Latest results from the monitoring of GW170817

Recent observations with the Chandra X-ray telescope continue to detect X-ray emission from the transient GW170817. The observed X-ray flux is higher than earlier predictions, yet still consistent with a simple structured jet model. We discuss possible scenarios that could account for prolonged emission from the merger remnant. The current dataset appears consistent both with energy injection by a long-lived central engine and with the onset of a kilonova afterglow, arising from the interaction of the sub-relativistic merger ejecta with the surrounding medium. Long-term monitoring of this source will be essential to test these different models.