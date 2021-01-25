Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

MeV Gamma Rays from Neutron Star Mergers: A Distinct Signature of r Process Fission

Presentation #440.03 in the session “Multi-messenger SIgnatures of Binary Mergers”.

by X. Wang, N. Vassh, T. Sprouse, M. Mumpower, R. Vogt, J. Randrup, and R. Surman
Published onJan 11, 2021
MeV Gamma Rays from Neutron Star Mergers: A Distinct Signature of r Process Fission

Neutron star mergers (NSMs) are the first verified site of rapid neutron capture (r-process) nucleosynthesis, and could emit gamma rays from the radioactive isotopes synthesized in the neutron-rich ejecta. These MeV gamma rays may provide a unique and direct probe of the NSM environment as well insight into the nature of the r process, just as observed gammas from the 56Ni radioactive decay chain provide a window into supernova nucleosynthesis. In this work, we include the photons from fission processes for the first time in estimates of the MeV gamma-ray signal expected from a NSM event. We consider NSM ejecta compositions with a range of neutron richness and find a dramatic difference in the predicted signal depending on whether or not fissioning nuclei are produced. The difference is most striking at photon energies above ~3.5 MeV and at a relatively late time, several days after the merger event, when the ejecta is optically thin. We estimate that a Galactic NSM could be detectable by a next generation gamma-ray detector such as AMEGO in the MeV range, up to ~104 days after the merger, if fissioning nuclei are robustly produced in the event.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with