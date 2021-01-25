The All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae

The goal of ASAS-SN is to monitor the entire visible sky on a nightly basis to identify bright transients and monitor the variable sky. Bright transients, while rarer than faint transients, are the ones which can be characterized completely and in detail across the electromagnetic spectrum and to late times. Bright transients also provide the templates for understanding faint transients which cannot be studied in detail or long after peak. ASAS-SN is also well matched to Gaia, TESS and the rapidly expanding, multi-epoch spectroscopic surveys of the Galaxy, enabling unique new studies of both individual objects and populations. I will describe ASAS-SN and illustrate these points with a range of case studies.