HSC galaxy clustering analysis using DESC analysis tools

Presentation #443.02 in the session “The Rubin Observatory LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration (DESC)”.
In this talk, I will present a tomographic galaxy clustering analysis of Hyper Suprime Cam Data Release 1. This analysis has been performed within the LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration (DESC) making use of DESC analysis tools. I will describe the analysis framework and present the constraints on Halo Occupation Distribution parameters obtained from this data set. Finally, I will discuss these results in the context of future surveys such as LSST.