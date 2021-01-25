Cosmological weak lensing analysis with LSST

The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) with the Vera C. Rubin Observatory will image the entire southern sky every few nights, yielding an enormous amount of data to study the universe. Weak lensing measurements will be used to extract statistics of the underlying matter density and constrain the growth of structure and geometry of the universe. In preparation for LSST, the Dark Energy Science Collaboration (DESC) is developing the tools to perform a weak lensing analysis with this dataset. In this talk I will discuss the tools developed by DESC and give an example use of the current pipelines to perform cosmic shear measurements with public data from Hyper Suprime-Cam, the Dark Energy Survey and the Kilo-Degree Survey, which give insight into the future analysis with LSST.