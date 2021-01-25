Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The DESC Photometric Redshifts Working Group: Challenges & Opportunities

Presentation #443.05 in the session “The Rubin Observatory LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration (DESC)”.

by A. I. Malz
Published onJan 11, 2021
LSST will make photometric observations of billions of galaxies down to an unprecedented limiting magnitude, yielding a catalog with the potential to revolutionize our knowledge of the dark universe by multiple cosmological probes. However, only a small subset of the galaxy catalog will have spectroscopic redshift measurements; with photometry alone, the redshift estimates for the vast majority of the sample will be subject to highly non-trivial uncertainties. The Photometric Redshifts (PZ) Working Group will produce well-constrained redshift information that can be propagated through DESC’s multi-probe cosmological analysis pipelines. We present an overview of our recent progress in identifying and addressing the challenges of photometric redshift estimation, as well as the opportunities that have arisen through this work and our plans moving forward.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with