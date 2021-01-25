Simulating the variable LSST sky

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will present an unprecedented opportunity for time-domain astronomy over the 10 years of the survey. In order to prepare for the analysis of this unique dataset within the LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration (LSST DESC) we included a variety of extragalactic transient and variable objects in the LSST DESC Data Challenge 2 (DC2) simulation. In this talk I will describe the models and tools used to add time-domain objects into DC2 and in particular I will highlight the package to add strongly gravitationally lensed AGN and Supernovae into the dataset. The software developed to generate the simulations is publicly available and can be used by the community to add strongly lensed transients and variables into simulated images.