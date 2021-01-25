Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

It’s Dust! The Solution to Key Mysteries in Type Ia Supernova Cosmology

Presentation #443.10 in the session “The Rubin Observatory LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration (DESC)”.

by D. Brout
Published onJan 11, 2021
It’s Dust! The Solution to Key Mysteries in Type Ia Supernova Cosmology

Precise cosmological distances have now been computed to roughly 1500 Type Ia Supernovae (SNeIa) over the last 20 years since the discovery of cosmic acceleration. I will discuss recent work to develop a testable model that I claim simultaneously, fully, and directly explains two of the key mysteries that have persisted in our fundamental understanding of SNIa standardization: the intrinsic scatter of SNIa standardized brightnesses and the apparent correlations between residual standardized brightness with host galaxy properties.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with