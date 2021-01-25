It’s Dust! The Solution to Key Mysteries in Type Ia Supernova Cosmology

Precise cosmological distances have now been computed to roughly 1500 Type Ia Supernovae (SNeIa) over the last 20 years since the discovery of cosmic acceleration. I will discuss recent work to develop a testable model that I claim simultaneously, fully, and directly explains two of the key mysteries that have persisted in our fundamental understanding of SNIa standardization: the intrinsic scatter of SNIa standardized brightnesses and the apparent correlations between residual standardized brightness with host galaxy properties.