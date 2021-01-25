Cosmology from Binary Black Hole and Neutron Star Collisions

In this talk, I will discuss the work conducted by the Dark Energy Survey Gravitational Wave (DESGW) group during the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) and Virgo Collaborations’ (LVC) third observing run (O3). This observing run lasted approximately one year and resulted in 56 potential gravitational wave events via a public alert system. The DESGW team followed up 4 of these events using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), resulting in no new counterpart detections. Since O3 ended, DESGW has published four papers describing the follow up observations and results of GW190814 and S190510g, the DESGW search and discovery pipeline, and an updated dark siren measurement. I will discuss these results as well as ongoing projects utilizing the work done during O3.