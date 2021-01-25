Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Cosmological Constraints from Galaxy Clustering and Weak Lensing: Y3 Results

Presentation #501.05 in the session “Dark Energy Survey: New Results and Public Data Release 2”.

by A. Amon
Published onJan 11, 2021
Cosmological Constraints from Galaxy Clustering and Weak Lensing: Y3 Results

I will present the cosmological weak lensing and clustering results from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) using its first three years of data taken using the Dark Energy Camera on the 4m Blanco telescope at CTIO. This analysis spans the full DES footprint, over 4000 sq. deg. of sky, with the final shear catalogue containing more than 100 million galaxies in riz photometric bands, constituting the most powerful weak lensing dataset to date. The comparison of DES cosmological constraints on dark matter and dark energy from weak lensing and clustering in the low-redshift Universe to CMB constraints provides an unprecedented test of the standard cosmological model, across high and low redshift. I will mention the main challenges that weak lensing analyses are susceptible to, and the DES Year 3 approach to account for these and deliver robust cosmological constraints.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with