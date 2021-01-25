Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Presentation #502.04 in the session “The Prime Focus Spectrograph”.

by J. E. Greene
Published onJan 11, 2021
I will discuss the planned Galaxy Evolution Survey as part of the Prime Focus Spectrograph Subaru Strategic Program. The Prime Focus Spectrograph will have a 1.3 deg. sq. and the 2400 fibers cover 0.38-1.26 microns, for an unprecedented combination of multiplexing and spectral coverage. The Galaxy Evolution survey aims to connect galaxy evolution with the evolving cosmic web with three main components: a continuum selected sample at z~1.5, the peak of cosmic starformation in the Universe, an IGM tomography study of gas at z~2, and a study of early galaxies with a combination of Lyman alpha emitters and drop-out galaxies to z~7. I will discuss the survey design and some of the additional ways PFS will be an exciting survey instrument in the 2020s for galaxy studies.

