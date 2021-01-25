Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Galactic Archeology

Presentation #502.05 in the session “The Prime Focus Spectrograph”.

by R. F. Wyse
Published onJan 11, 2021
The Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) will undertake investigations into the formation and evolution of structure, from cosmological scales to the Local Group of galaxies. I will describe the astrophysical motivations for the planned observations of faint stars in the Milky Way, in its satellite galaxies and in M31, and the insight we hope to gain into how galaxies form and evolve, and into the nature of dark matter.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
