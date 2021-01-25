Improving Peer Reviewed Writing Assignments in a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)

The Massive Open Online Course titled Astrobiology: Exploring Other Worlds has now been live for over a year. Research on our previous course, Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space was instrumental in guiding the development of this second class. Results from the first year will be presented as well as a discussion about how the writing prompts for peer-reviewed writing assignments were improved based on our research and how the peer-review grading rubric was changed to improve the experience for students.