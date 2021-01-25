Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Improving Peer Reviewed Writing Assignments in a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)

Presentation #503.05 in the session “Astronomy Education in a Rapidly Changing World: Best Practices from Research and Instruction”.

by M. Wenger, C. Impey, and M. Riabokin
Published onJan 11, 2021
Improving Peer Reviewed Writing Assignments in a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)

The Massive Open Online Course titled Astrobiology: Exploring Other Worlds has now been live for over a year. Research on our previous course, Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space was instrumental in guiding the development of this second class. Results from the first year will be presented as well as a discussion about how the writing prompts for peer-reviewed writing assignments were improved based on our research and how the peer-review grading rubric was changed to improve the experience for students.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with