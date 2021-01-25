The M∗−Mhalo relation at 0.2 < z < 1.5 in COSMOS: the role of AGN radio-mode feedback

In the current picture of galaxy formation and evolution, galaxies form inside virialised systems known as haloes, and their growth and evolution is linked to that of their dark matter haloes. The only way to probe the underlying physics is by comparing models to observations of galaxies and by studying jointly dark and baryonic matter. The best representation of this is through the M∗−Mhalo relation. Radio-mode feedback from active galaxies can affect this relation and change the size of the halo mass by moving gas in the surrounding environment, the circum-galactic medium (CGM). Recent studies in the local Universe question the role of radio-mode feedback from AGN, deeming it unnecessary. In our study we investigate the M ∗ −M halo relation and the effects of feedback in the COSMOS field at redshifts 0.2 < z < 1.5. We use a set of radio-selected AGN at 3 GHz VLA-COSMOS within the X-ray galaxy groups in COSMOS. We compare these results to the ones of star-forming galaxies and find that radio-mode feedback at a median redshift of one still plays a role in the M ∗ −M halo relation. Lastly, we utilise the data from the ALMA A3-COSMOS archival project in order to probe the gas in those galaxies and investigate the role of AGN feedback.