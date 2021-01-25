Linking ice and gas observations towards low-mass star-forming regions

The interaction between ice and gas in the Universe is an elusive relationship spanning from the formation of simple molecules to the production of building blocks of planetary systems. There are many unanswered questions about the ice-gas interplay in stellar nurseries, e.g., what are the exact chemical and physical processes releasing solid-state molecules into the gas-phase. Such desorption mechanisms are of utmost importance to comprehend some critical aspects of star- and planet-formation. Besides enhancing the chemical complexity in the gas-phase, the position in circumstellar disks at which they occur (i.e., snow-lines), influences the formation and evolution of planets. Here we introduce a way to address the above questions from an observational perspective: combining solid-state (ice) and gas-phase observations of molecular tracers towards the same region. Hence, probing solid- and gas-phase chemistries to a greater extent than by ice or gas observations alone. We present the results of such combination for the SVS 4 cluster in Serpens Main and for the multiple protostellar system IRAS 05417+0907 in B35A. No straightforward trend is found between ice and gas abundances towards Serpens SVS 4, likely due to its complex morphology. In contrast, an anti-correlation is observed between gaseous molecules and their solid counterparts towards IRAS 05417+0907. These comparisons are essential to directly link the small-scale variations detected in the ice observations with large-scale phenomena traced by gas-phase observations. Linking gas and ice maps will serve as a pathfinder for future JWST and ALMA observations that will provide high sensitivity ice- and gas-maps of complex organics. The combination of ice and gas abundances will be an indispensable tool to constrain the routes leading to chemical complexity during the earliest stages of star-formation.