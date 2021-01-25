Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Classification of Synthetic Spectra of Hydrodynamical Models of 3C 397

Presentation #507.08 in the session “Planetary Nebulae, Supernova Remnants”.

by K. Bhargava, N. Roy, S. Neopane, R. Fisher, M. Ferrari, H. Yamaguchi, and Y. Oshiro
Jan 11, 2021
Classification of Synthetic Spectra of Hydrodynamical Models of 3C 397

The hard X-ray spectra of SNR 3C 397 derived from Suzaku and XMM-Newton are distinguished by high abundances of iron group elements including Ni, Cr and Mn. Consequently, 3C 397 is a strong candidate for a near-Mch Type Ia. In this talk, I will present synthetic spectra derived from multidimensional models of SNR 3C 397. We use the FLASH code to generate hydrodynamical models evolved up to homologous expansion, post-processed in Torch and SuperNu to obtain the nucleosynthetic yields and synthetic spectra, respectively. In a novel process, we classify the synthetic spectra using the supernova identification code SNID, and determine the likely SN Ia subclass of the optical counterpart to 3C 397. I conclude with a brief discussion of the relevance of the 3C 397 for the broader progenitor problem of SNe Ia.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
