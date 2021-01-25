Classification of Synthetic Spectra of Hydrodynamical Models of 3C 397

The hard X-ray spectra of SNR 3C 397 derived from Suzaku and XMM-Newton are distinguished by high abundances of iron group elements including Ni, Cr and Mn. Consequently, 3C 397 is a strong candidate for a near-M ch Type Ia. In this talk, I will present synthetic spectra derived from multidimensional models of SNR 3C 397. We use the FLASH code to generate hydrodynamical models evolved up to homologous expansion, post-processed in Torch and SuperNu to obtain the nucleosynthetic yields and synthetic spectra, respectively. In a novel process, we classify the synthetic spectra using the supernova identification code SNID, and determine the likely SN Ia subclass of the optical counterpart to 3C 397. I conclude with a brief discussion of the relevance of the 3C 397 for the broader progenitor problem of SNe Ia.